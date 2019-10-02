The Board of Finance approved a $1.8 million transfer for testing and remediation, as well as an additional $2.7 million for potentially unknown costs. The Board of Finance approved a $1.8 million transfer for testing and remediation, as well as an additional $2.7 million for potentially unknown costs. Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close $1.8 million approved for Fairfield fill testing 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The Board of Finance has agreed to transfer $1.8 million for fill testing and remediation costs.

At its Tuesday night meeting, the Board voted to make $800,000 available for use now and transfer $1 million to debt services for additional testing and remediation costs going forward.

It also approved an additional $2.7 million transfer into debt services for potential costs and unknown expenses. Dipping into these funds, as well as the additional $1 million in debt services, would require RTM approval.

Since August, the town has tested 60 sites for contamination from the controversial Public Works fill pile. Eight sites are currently being evaluated for remediation after the discovery of low levels of contamination.

Conservation Director and Interim Public Works Director Bryan Carey said they have so far spent $359,000 on testing and are predicting costs of roughly $719,000 for remediation. The $1.8 million transfer accounts for potential costs of testing and remediation on the town’s 21 supplemental sites.

According to Carey, Public Works has chosen a contractor for the remediation of Gould Manor Park, which will cost an estimated $119,500. Remediation costs will vary by site, he said, as they are determined largely by the type of material to be removed.

While the Board had planned to hear from Town Attorney Stanton Lesser and Human Resources Director Emmett Hibson on the issue Tuesday night, both sent letters expressing that they were unable to attend due to conflicts.

Chair Tom Flynn requested that they hold a special meeting of the Board of Finance to hear from Lesser and Hibson on Monday, Oct. 21.

rscharf@hearstmediact.com