2 pounds of marijuana found after I-95 traffic stop

Gary Diaz, 30, of Alexandria, Va., was stopped around 4 a.m. Monday near southbound Exit 19 in Fairfield.

Diaz’s vehicle was stopped after troopers observed a green Toyota Camry traveling in the center travel lane. Suddenly the vehicle began veering from the center lane and into the left travel lane.

While speaking to Diaz, troopers detected an odor of marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle.

Diaz was then asked to exit the vehicle and a vehicle search was conducted.

“The trooper suspected that the operator was in possession of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted, in which two large Zip-Loc bags containing marijuana were found concealed in a hidden void underneath the center console of the vehicle. The total weight of the marijuana was approximately two pounds,” state police said.

Diaz was then taken into custody. He was charged with failure to drive in the proper lane, possession with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance.

Diaz was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Oct. 15.