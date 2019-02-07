Fairfield students will perform in the production of "Annie." Fairfield students will perform in the production of "Annie." Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 20 Fairfield students to perform alongside Broadway talent 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Twenty Fairfield students are among 45 Broadway Method Academy members who will take the stage with Broadway talent in the upcoming production of the beloved classic, “Annie.” Performances are scheduled at Westport Country Playhouse, Fri. through Sun., Feb. 8-10, and Feb. 15-17.

“Our Broadway Method Academy students, once again, have the unique opportunity to play alongside some of the brightest talent New York City has to offer,” Director Connor Deane said. “This family show is filled with heart and will be enjoyed by audiences of all ages.”

Fairfield County students include: Maddy Alecia, Annika Carlson, Brynn Ellingson, Ryanne Forrest, Kyle Geriak, Annika Jonker, Emily Joyce, Olivia Kwok, Mariam Mamadashvili, Kai Marrelli, Colleen McCurley, Emerson Raymond, Serena Remmes, Elizabeth (Lizzie) Richards, Kaitlyn Richards, Betsy Ronning, Bailey Schumacher, Plum Sonnenfeld, Robin Title, and Julia Vitale.

Students also hail from Brookfield, Easton, Milford, Newtown, Norwalk, Southport, Stratford, Trumbull, and Westport.

The cast will be headed by Klea Blackhurst (Everything the Traffic Will Allow) as Miss Hannigan, Paul Schoeffler (Sunset Boulevard, Rock of Ages, Peter Pan) as Oliver Warbucks, Lauren Sprague (Cinderella, The Wizard of Oz) as Grace Farrell, Nicholas Rodriguez (Tarzan) as Rooster Hannigan, Julie Kavanagh (Holiday Inn, La Cage aux Folles) as Lily St. Regis, and Dan Remmes (Grumpy Old Men) as FDR. Ava Lynn Vercellone stars in the title role. Reviving her role as Sandy from the 2012 Broadway production will be Sunny, courtesy of William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc.

“Annie,” with music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and book by Thomas Meehan, is the seven-time Tony Award-winning family favorite that features unforgettable hits like “It’s a Hard-Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” and the iconic Broadway standard “Tomorrow.”

Connor Deane directs the production with choreography by Audra Bryant, and music direction by J. Scott Handley and Jad Bernardo.

Performance Schedule:

Friday, February 8: 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 9: 1:30, 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 10: 1:30, 7 p.m.

Friday, February 15: 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 16: 1:30, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 17: 1:30 PM

Tickets start at $45 and are on sale now. For tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.org, or call or visit the Westport Country Playhouse box office at 203-227-4177, located at 25 Powers Court, Westport.