ASH Hair Salon has grand opening

From left, Mark Barnhart, Director of Community & Economic Development; Sarah Dobrosky, Master Stylist; Kelley O'Connell Mallozzi, Master Stylist; Kat Viera, Owner / Master Colorist & Stylist; Brenda Kupchick, First Selectwoman; Wilson Viera, Owner; Beverly Balaz, President Fairfield Chamber of Commerce.

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce announced that its new member, ASH Hair Salon & Blow Dry Bar, 2480 Black Rock Turnpike, celebrated its grand opening with a Ribbon Cutting on Dec. 12. The official ribbon cutting ceremony was officiated by the Town of Fairfield’s First Selectwoman, Brenda Kupchick.

Owners, Kat Viera and Wilson Viera said they opened ASH Hair Salon & Blow Dry Bar, in Fairfield to bring local residents a unique Blow Dry Bar experience and Hair Salon Fairfield CT could stand behind. “We wanted to create a luxe hair salon experience that was missing in Fairfield. We're passionate and obsessed about beauty and style — and we also know what our clients expect. Our commitment to excellence is evident when you step into our salon chairs and meet with our artists,” Viera said.

“I am truly blessed to have such an amazing team by my side. Without my girls, I don’t know where I would be. They make this place what it is,” Viera said.