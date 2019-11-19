DTC Chair Steve Sheinberg speaking at the DTC’s special nominating meeting for its 2019 municipal election candidates on July 16. DTC Chair Steve Sheinberg speaking at the DTC’s special nominating meeting for its 2019 municipal election candidates on July 16. Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close All Fairfield DTC members eligible to vote for state rep nominee 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — With a special election approaching, officials are encountering some surprises as they iron out the logistics of choosing their nominees.

While both parties had expected to nominate candidates to run for the vacant state legislature seat by a vote including only its members residing in the represented district, the Democratic Town Committee found out this week that, in fact, all DTC members will be eligible to vote.

First Selectwoman-elect Brenda Kupchick is expected to resign from the state legislature Monday, leaving her seat in the 132nd district - composed of RTM districts 3, 8, 9 and 10 - vacant.

RTM representative Brian Farnen has expressed interest in being the Republican nominee, though he has not confirmed his candidacy. Two Democrats, Board of Education member Jennifer Leeper and previous Kupchick challenger Caitlin Clarkson Pereira, have confirmed that they are seeking the nomination.

On Monday, the DTC’s attorney William Burke informed leadership that, due to changes in DTC representation and an obscure state statute, they must allow all DTC members to vote regardless of electoral district - a change from past practices.

Connecticut law states that in endorsing candidates, only delegates from the electorate in question are eligible to vote. However, it states, “in a municipality in which the town committee is elected at large … such endorsement shall be made by the town committee as a whole.”

In 2013, the DTC changed its membership from a district representation system to an at-large model, with one member per 53 registered Democrats in the town. There are currently 153 general members of the DTC, according to Chair Steve Sheinberg.

In an email shared with the Fairfield Citizen, Burke advised that this at-large model requires all members to be eligible to vote, not just those living in Districts 3, 8, 9 and 10.

“If one starts from the proposition that each DTC member was elected to represent Democrats throughout the town of Fairfield, including Democrats who live in the state rep district at issue here, then it makes sense that the entire DTC should endorse,” Burke wrote in the email.

Burke was not immediately available for comment.

Although the change is sudden, Sheinberg said it should not make a significant difference in the results of the nomination.

“The DTC will have a fair nominating process, and the change in eligibility should not affect the outcome,” Sheinberg said.

Sheinberg declined to provide a list of DTC members eligible to vote.

The Republican Town Committee, meanwhile, has retained a district representation model, with seven members for each 1,000 registered Republicans in a district, and an additional member for each additional 250 registered Republicans in the district.

This means the RTC’s nomination will still be voted on by only members representing Districts 3, 8, 9 and 10, as well as ex-oficio members living in the 132nd district, said RTC Chair Jamie Millington.

Read Full Article