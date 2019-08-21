Assisted Living Services, Inc. presents its monthly $5,000 Platinum Caregiver Award for July on Aug. 16 in Wallingford. Pictured from left: Director of Live-In Services Tom Daly, Caregiver Nana Bradley, Live-In Coordinator Kristin Mercadante and Chief Operating Officer Mario D’Aquila. less Assisted Living Services, Inc. presents its monthly $5,000 Platinum Caregiver Award for July on Aug. 16 in Wallingford. Pictured from left: Director of Live-In Services Tom Daly, Caregiver Nana Bradley, Live-In ... more Photo: Photo Courtesy Of Assisted Living Services, Inc. Photo: Photo Courtesy Of Assisted Living Services, Inc. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Assisted Living Services honors caregiver 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Nana Bradley, a live-in caregiver with Assisted Living Services, Inc. (ALS), was surprised with the homecare agency’s $5,000 Platinum Caregiver Award for the month of July. Bradley hails from Fall River, Mass., but for the past seven years, she has called Connecticut home while caring for client Madeline Stewart. Stewart’s daughter Karen celebrated with Bradley when she was presented with the company’s most prestigious distinction on August 16, 2019.

“A live-in caregiver is a constant presence in a client’s life, so we encourage the families to participate in selecting the best person to meet the unique needs of their loved one,” said Mario D’Aquila, MBA and Chief Operating Officer of ALS in Meriden. “The wonderful relationship that Nana and Mrs. Stewart share has provided a beneficial consistency of care.”

D’Aquila notes that all ALS live-in caregivers have received training in a certified Home Health Aide or Certified Nurses Aide Program. Although ALS services are considered non-medical, the agency finds that caregivers who are trained as CNAs or HHAs make the services that ALS provides “top-notch” above the rest. The 24-hour caregivers also provide:

• Assistance with the activities of daily living such as bathing, dressing, and grooming.

• Medication reminders to ensure prescriptions are taken properly to maintain optimal health.

• Assistance with transferring and mobility to ensure that falls are avoided and that quality of life is increased and maintained.

• Meal Preparation. A live-in caregiver will cook nutritious meals according to a health care provider’s plan or the family’s dietary wishes.

• Incontinence care can be provided to maintain dignity and self-respect in aging adults.

• Daily light housekeeping as part of the care plan.

• Safety Monitoring and companionship.

Bradley has been an employee of Assisted Living Services, Inc. for eight years. In addition to a check for $5,000, the monthly Platinum Caregiver Award includes a beautiful crystal statue and a certificate of merit.

Since 1996, award-winning home care agency Assisted Living Services, Inc. in Meriden, Clinton and Fairfield has provided quality care to residents across Connecticut. Their unique CarePlus program blends personal care with technological safety and monitoring devices from sister company Assisted Living Technologies, Inc. Learn more by visiting www.assistedlivingct.com or calling 203.634.8668.