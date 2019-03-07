Search 
Thu Mar 7 2019

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

°
High: °
Low: °
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, March 7 News
News

Auto shop owner charged with violating probation

Humberto J Rocha | on

FAIRFIELD — Nicholas Gramigna, 69, was charged with violating probation after officers discovered there was an active warrant for his arrest.

On March 4, Fairfield police found that Gramigna — a Fairfield resident and owner of Nick’s Automotive Technology — had an active warrant out for his arrest. A call to the shop that same day was answered by Gramigna, who was then told about the situation. He was taken to police headquarters shortly thereafter.

Gramigna was charged with violation of probation. He was released on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com
Humberto J Rocha|Reporter
       

loading