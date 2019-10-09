BD Provisions opens in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — BD Provisions recently celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting celebration.

First Selectman Mike Tetreau, along with U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and State Representatives Brenda Kupchick and Jonathan Steinberg, helped cut the ribbon during the grand opening.

“I’m very impressed with the business approach and philosophy behind BD Provisions,” said Tetreau. “I am proud to welcome them to Fairfield. They are another great addition to our town.” Fairfield is the second location for this franchise; the first is located in Newtown..

BD Provisions, located at 1215 Post Road in the Brick Walk, provides “a foodie-paradise merging amazing foods with zero waste packaging and affordable prices,” said husband and wife co-owners John and Cynthia Boccuzzi and Tony and Tara DiPippa. “We like to say our thinking on food is so far outside the box, we just got rid ofthe box. Our mission is to nourish the communities our stores are in one scoop at a time.”

“I am excited to welcome this awesome business to Fairfield,” said Kupchick. “As a small business owner in Fairfield for 30 years, I know how much work goes into running a small business and I wish them success.” Fairfield’s Director of Economic Development Mark Barnhart said, “We are very excited to welcome BD provisions to Fairfield. It’s such an amazing store with something for everyone. We wish them much success.”

“We are overwhelmed by the support of the Fairfield community since we have opened the doors,” DiPippa said. “The excitement around our store is palpable and our first customers are helping us spread the word and our message throughout the community. We can’t wait to start getting more involved in Fairfield and the surrounding towns.”

“Congratulations to the owners (John and Cynthia Boccuzzi and Tony and Tara DiPippa) on the opening of their new BD Provisions store,” said Beverly Balaz, President of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. “Great concept of bulk purchases, sustainable containers and zero/low waste solutions. They provide the highest quality of fresh food items, and as their website says: Nourishing the Community & Environment one scoop at a time. Thank you for choosing Fairfield, CT to open your second location!”

BD Provisions offers a curated collection of more than 300 items in bulk and includes nuts, candies, grains, baking ingredients, pastas, rices, quinoas, gluten free products, spices, beans, loose-leaf teas, and more — all sold by weight. The store also features a wide range of artisanal olive oils, vinegars, local honeys and maple syrups on tap, chocolates, nut grinding machines that grind the freshest nut butters in seconds and a state of the art coffee roaster which roasts fresh coffee beans.

Read Full Article