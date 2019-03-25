The Fairfield Board of Education. The Fairfield Board of Education. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media / Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close BOE appoints firm for superintendent search 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Almost two months after the announcement that Superintendent Toni Jones was headed to Greenwich schools, the Fairfield Board of Education has hired a search firm to find their new chief of schools.

That would be Hazard, Young and Attea & Associates, an educational management firm that is no stranger to Fairfield.

That same firm was hired back in 2016 for another superintendent search that culminated with Jones’ appointment. The Illinois-headquartered firm conducted surveys and various open forums with residents — one of which was attended by four people — as part of the search process in 2016.

The Board of Education voted 9-0 to appoint the company as the search firm responsible for assisting school officials find the next superintendent on March 12.

A job post on the Hazard, Young and Attea & Associates page describes the Fairfield schools opening.

“The Fairfield Public School District is seeking an outstanding educational leader. Prospective applicants should have evidence base skilled experience in inclusive communication, community building and financial acumen,” the post reads.

According to an email Jones sent to parents in January, her last professional day with Fairfield schools will be June 30.

Jones has served as the Fairfield superintendent since September 2016; the educational board unanimously extended her contract to June 2020 in the summer of 2017.

“The compensation package will be highly competitive,” the job post said. “Additional information, including the application deadline, will be forthcoming.”

