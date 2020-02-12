From left, Joe Rog, Director of Development at Fairfield Theatre Company; Bob Palermo, SVP of Commercial Lending at Bankwell; and John Reid, Producing Artistic Director and Executive Director at Fairfield Theatre Company. less From left, Joe Rog, Director of Development at Fairfield Theatre Company; Bob Palermo, SVP of Commercial Lending at Bankwell; and John Reid, Producing Artistic Director and Executive Director at Fairfield ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bankwell renews partnership with Fairfield Theatre Company 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Bankwell has renewed its partnership with Fairfield Theatre Company as a season sponsor, underwriting the 2019-2020 Bankwell Live Well Concert Series. In addition, Bankwell has donated to support the “FTC Saturday Kids” program that provides music education for elementary and middle school students from the Bridgeport public schools — Columbus, Beardsley, Johnson, Marin and the Roosevelt School — among others. Currently FTC and KEYS, Kids Empowered by Your Support, provide a nine-month series of music workshops held on Saturdays from January to June.

Notes Bob Palermo, SVP of Commercial Lending at Bankwell, “Bankwell and Fairfield Theatre Company share a strong passion for the arts and the local communities we serve. Fairfield Theatre Company has done a remarkable job of bringing world class culture and entertainment to our own back yards."

The Fairfield Theatre Company is a nonprofit center for the arts and culture located in the heart of downtown Fairfield that brings together a community of musicians, actors, artists, writers, fans, and supporters. The organization’s mission is to connect and enrich the community through the transforming power of the arts. More about Fairfield Theatre Company can be found at www.fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bankwell is a community bank that serves the banking and lending needs of residents and businesses of Fairfield and New Haven County. More about Bankwell can be found at www.mybankwell.com.