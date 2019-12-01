Karen Burke of Fairfield looks for some gifts at the Pequot Library's holiday book sale on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Karen Burke of Fairfield looks for some gifts at the Pequot Library's holiday book sale on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Bargains galore at Pequot Book Sale 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Holiday shoppers with a love of literature had the opportunity to get some special bargains over the weekend at the Pequot Library’s annual Black Friday/Saturday Book Sale.

“If you love books you’re going to find five to 10 here that you’ll like to take home,” said Betty Oderwald, a 19-year veteran volunteer.

“And usually nobody can have too many books,” she said.

The sale offered a wide range of gift books in many categories, as well as DVD’s, CD’s and more.

“An awful lot of them are new because they were given by the publishers or other retail operators that gave to the library,” said Martha Lord, volunteer and former executive director.

She praised the great selection of material available, but also the joy of taking part in the event as an observer.

“It’s just fun to see what people are buying for holiday gifts and how they’re walking out with big smiles,” she said.