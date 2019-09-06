The Bartlett family has raised $22,122 of their $100,000 fundraising goal. The Bartlett family has raised $22,122 of their $100,000 fundraising goal. Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bartlett family starts Gofundme for legal expenses 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The family of Scott Bartlett has raised over $22,000 to support his legal defense.

The former Superintendent of Public Works is facing bribery, dumping, forgery and larceny charges in the alleged mismanagement of the town’s fill pile. Bartlett was arrested Aug. 5 along with Director of Public Works Joseph Michelangelo and Jason Julian after a two-year investigation into the pile and the town’s relationship with Julian Enterprises.

While Bartlett was originally placed on paid leave following the allegations, First Selectman Mike Tetreau officially terminated Bartlett’s 38-year employment on Aug. 16.

Soon after Bartlett’s arrest, his family took to the internet to solicit help in proving his innocence, starting a Gofundme to pay for legal assistance and family expenses.

“Scott Bartlett has been terminated after 38 years of service for the town of Fairfield Department of Public Works,” reads the description on the fundraising page. “We are now seeking financial assistance for legal defense and in support of our family. Any amount you contribute will be forever appreciated.”

As of Friday, the Gofundme had raised $22,122 from 80 donors. The page lists its fundraising goal as $100,000.

Many donations have included public comments expressing support for Bartlett and his family and asserting his innocence.

The Bartlett family could not be reached for additional comment as of press time.

According to court documents, Bartlett had fallen into major debt when he allegedly began accepting bribes from Julian Enterprises in 2013. His $628,000 Fairfield home was in foreclosure, he had defaulted on $48,000 in credit card bills and he owed nearly $3,000 in Fairfield property taxes.

Julian hired Bartlett’s son and “gave the kid whatever he wanted,” according to court documents. Witnesses told police they saw Jason Julian slip an envelope into Bartlett’s pocket during a Christmas party.

In a previous comment, Bartlett’s lawyer Frederick Paoletti Jr. stated, “These are just allegations, and he is presumed innocent.”

Bartlett is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 18.

