Katie Harris of Fairfield sings a song from "The Fantastiks" at The Golden Hour benefit concert for Operation Hope at the First Presbyterian Church of Fairfield on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Katie Harris of Fairfield sings a song from "The Fantastiks" at The Golden Hour benefit concert for Operation Hope at the First Presbyterian Church of Fairfield on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Benefit concert for Operation Hope 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The sanctuary resounded with incomparable voices and song Saturday evening when the First Presbyterian Church of Fairfield hosted The Golden Hour benefit concert to aid Operation Hope.

“I think it’s quite amazing an experience to share music with other people,” said Katie Harris of Fairfield, one of a half-dozen professional performers from the area who sang classic selections of Golden Age music, including many familiar film and Broadway tunes.

“I know all these incredible voices and I wanted to give back,” said organizer Kristin Butler, a local music teacher who thought it worthwhile to also lend some support to Operation Hope.

“We live in one of the wealthiest counties in the United States and there’s a huge gap between the haves and the have-nots,” she said, noting that Operation Hope helps to bridge it.

The event also coincided with the church’s “First Presby Day” — a chance for parishioners to pitch in helping tend to the grounds and some repairs around their beloved building.

“It’s really nice to do a show locally,” said Fairfielder Jamie Ratcliffe,” for a local audience, and to benefit a local cause as well.”

Operation Hope’s programs and services focus on eliminating hunger and homelessness and are designed to help people solve their crises and build stability in an environment in which compassion inspires dignity and hope.