Bigelow Tea CEO to be honored at Kennedy Center Four Season’s Ball

FAIRFIELD — A family -run company and its CEO will be honored at the “Emerald Anniversary” of The Kennedy Center’s Four Seasons Ball on Nov. 16.

The Trumbull-based not-for-profit’s 55th annual Four Seasons Ball — one of the oldest fundraisers in Fairfield County — will recognize the contributions of Bigelow Tea and President and CEO Cindi Bigelow on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield.

“Similar to The Kennedy Center, Bigelow Tea started at a grassroots level and has grown through the family’s passion, focus on innovation and commitment to community,” said Kennedy Center President and CEO Rick Sebastian. “Through the stewardship of Cindi, her parents and grandparents before her, Bigelow Tea has become a leader in its industry and in its corporate citizenship. Their philanthropic work has made an immense impact on our Kennedy Center community, our state and our country.”

Sebastian said this year’s “Emerald Anniversary” is a fitting nod to the family tea business and represents Cindi Bigelow’s and Bigelow Tea’s commitment to “going green” through environmental sustainability efforts and fostering growth in the local community.

Four Seasons Ball Co-Chairs Peter and Anne Foley, of Fairfield, noted Bigelow has had a long-term investment in improving the lives of the 2,400 individuals with disabilities The Kennedy Center serves each year.

“For nearly 20 years, Cindi, her family and Bigelow Tea have created opportunities for people with disabilities through the support of The Kennedy Center’s programs,” said Anne Foley. “Cindi, personally, has never shied away from putting in hard work that makes a difference, including her support of The Kennedy Center’s Adopt-A-Home Program.”

The Four Seasons Ball is The Kennedy Center’s premier fundraiser. The rehabilitation organization offers a lifespan of services for individuals with disabilities and special needs, ranging from the arts to employment.

Sponsors of the 55th annual ball include: Bigelow Tea, Bill and Gloria Paul, People’s United Bank, The Bannow-Larson Foundation, The Macauda Family, Bank or America, GE Energy Financial Services, Fifth Third Bank, The Foley Family, Newtown Savings Bank, Kevin and Sandy Walsh, Pete and Carla Gavey, Mary Brown & Family, BlumShapiro, Merit Insurance/A.J. Gallagher Co. and R.D. Scinto, Inc.

Four Seasons Ball tickets may be purchased at TheKennedyCenterInc.org.

To become an event sponsor or congratulate Cindi Bigelow and Bigelow Tea through The Four Seasons Ball Tribute Journal, contact Vice President of Development Jo Ann McMullan at 203-365-8522 Ext. 2049 or email jmcmullan@kennedyctr.org.