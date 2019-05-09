Westport police block access to Beachside Avenue after a man’s body was washed ashore on Thursday, May 9. Westport police block access to Beachside Avenue after a man’s body was washed ashore on Thursday, May 9. Photo: Liana Teixeira /Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Liana Teixeira /Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Body found washed ashore in Westport 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A man’s body was found washed ashore along Beachside Avenue Thursday morning.

A resident found the body near Southport beach, close to the Fairfield-Westport line, around 8:45 a.m.

The man has not been identified.

Beachside Avenue was closed while police and the state medical examiner investigated.

The body’s discovery comes nearly a year to the day when another body was found washed ashore in Westport.

On May 4, 2018, a man’s body was found on Harbor Road at Saugatuck Shores by a jogger.

The shore off Harbor Road where the body was found is a few hundred feet from the Saugatuck Harbor Yacht Club and across the harbor from Longshore Park.

That body was indentified as Gregory Garoffolo, 60, of Westport.

Garoffolo’s vehicle was found abandoned on the I-95 bridge over the Saugatuck River during the early morning hours of May 4. State Police had towed it.

Police said there was no foul play in Garoffolo’s death.