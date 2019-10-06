First Selectman Mike Tetreau cuts the ribbon as the Brick Walk Tavern celebrates its first anniversary. First Selectman Mike Tetreau cuts the ribbon as the Brick Walk Tavern celebrates its first anniversary. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Brick Walk Tavern celebrates first anniversary 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce announced that its new member, Brick Walk Tavern, held its 1st Year Anniversary Ribbon Cutting on Sept. 23. The official ribbon cutting ceremony was officiated by First Selectman Michael Tetreau.

Owners Ted Vincent and David Snyder have been friends for over 25 years. Their combination of backgrounds brought them together to open the Brick Walk Tavern just about a year ago.

For David, it has been a lifelong dream to open a restaurant. Having a very strong background in hospitality/restaurants, and Ted with an extensive business background, this combination helped established a strong partnership.

Ted says has a tremendous passion for food and wine, and he loved the idea of joining forces with David to do something very special in Fairfield.

Says David, Executive Chef/Managing Partner … “We are a very food forward innovative eatery with an extensive wine and craft cocktail program. We have something for everyone, but all food is backed up by integrity of ingredients and preparation. From the most simple of appetites to the foodie type, our customers will easily find something to have from our menu. We pride ourselves on making almost everything from scratch and it shows in our final products. “

Of special note, Brick Walk Tavern recently received Moffly Media’s “Best of Gold Coast Connecticut — 2019”, for best new restaurant.