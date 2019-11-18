John Faulkner. John Faulkner. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Brickyard Pub owner charged with selling cocaine at Fairfield restaurant 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — John Faulkner, the 47-year-old owner of Brickyard Pub, and Brandon Parks, a 26-year-old Stratford resident, were arrested for allegedly selling cocaine at the restaurant, police said.

After several months of surveillance and investigation, police said they conducted an undercover operation at the Brickyard Pub, 93 Post Road.

On Nov. 14 at the business, Faulkner allegedly agreed to sell an undercover officer cocaine and contacted Parks, his alleged cocaine supplier, to drop off additional cocaine, officers said.

While under police surveillance, Parks entered the parking lot and sold Faulkner cocaine, according to reports.

Parks and Faulkner were taken into custody without incident. Police said they located multiple bags of suspected drugs on both men that field tested positive as cocaine.

Faulker was charged with criminal attempt to sell narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of narcotics. He was released on a $500 bond and scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court Dec. 3.

Parks was charged with sale of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of narcotics. He was released on a $2,500 bond and scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court Dec. 2.

Brickyard Pub is a popular Fairfield bar and restaurant located near the Bridgeport border. According to staff, it will remain open despite Faulkner’s arrest.

Staff declined to comment further.

