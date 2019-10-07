Anthony Davis. Anthony Davis. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bridgeport man arrested in Fairfield for alleged attempt to sell heroin, cocaine, PCP 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Anthony Davis, a 44-year-old Bridgeport man, was arrested and charged with attempt to sell narcotics after an undercover operation.

Davis was arrested on a warrant after agreeing to sell drugs via text message to two undercover police officers. An investigation resulted in the seizure of 80 wax folds of heroin, 148 backs of crack/cocaine and phencyclidine (PCP), as well as $7,503.

Davis was charged with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell and criminal attempt of illegal sale of narcotics. Davis’ bond was set at $30,000, and he was scheduled to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court on Oct. 15.

