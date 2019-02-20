Bridgeport man arrested in hit-and-run accident

FAIRFIELD — Abel Vigil, 65, was charged with evading responsibility and operating a vehicle without insurance after allegedly hitting a parked car on Villa Avenue.

The Fairfield Police Dispatch Center received a 911 call around 12:20 a.m. Feb. 13 about a hit and run near Soap Box Laundry on Villa Avenue.

According to police, two complainants reported a black Dodge Durango had struck a vehicle by Soap Box Laundry.

A complainant took a picture of the Dodge Durango’s license plate, and police located the vehicle at another laundromat on Tunxis Hill Road. Vigil was identified as the driver of the Dodge Durango.

Vigil was charged with evading responsibility and operating a vehicle without proper insurance. He was released after posting $260 bond and issued a Feb. 26 court date.

