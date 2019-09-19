Anthony Ciccaglione. Anthony Ciccaglione. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bridgeport man arrested on DUI charges 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Anthony Ciccaglione, a 30-year-old Trumbull resident, was arrested after allegedly crashing into another car while driving under the influence of drugs.

Around 7 p.m. on May 7, police received a report of a hit-and-run collision on Suburban Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene and found a vehicle with heavy damage. The vehicle’s owner stated that she was in her house during the crash, but a person on the street witnessed another car crash into her car and drive away. The witness provided a license plate and description of the car.

A few minutes later, officers received notice of an unresponsive male operator the same type of car stopped at the intersection of Park Avenue and Powell Street in Bridgeport.

Police say they arrived to find the operator unresponsive with his car running. Bridgeport fire personnel arrived and administered two does of Narcan, a medication used to block the effects of opioids. Once administered, the operator began to come around, police say.

An officer located a wallet in the car identifying the operator as Anthony Ciccaglione. Officers also stated that they located fresh vehicle damage on the vehicle.

Ciccaglione was arrested on warrant on Sept. 16 and charged with driving under the influence of drugs and failure to insure a private motor vehicle. He was released on bond and scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 1.

rscharf@hearstmediact.com