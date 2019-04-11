Bridgeport man charged with assault

Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
FAIRFIELD — Scott Parent, a 35-year-old Bridgeport resident, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault.
According to police, a victim of Parent’s domestic abuse suffered from various incidents including being struck in the chin, a broken nose and injury to their hand.
Parent has been previously arrested on assault and violation of a protective order charges in September and November of last year, respectively.
Parent was arrested around 3:25 p.m. on April 4 and was scheduled to appear in court on April 5.
