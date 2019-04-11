Scott Parent. Scott Parent. Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bridgeport man charged with assault 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Scott Parent, a 35-year-old Bridgeport resident, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault.

According to police, a victim of Parent’s domestic abuse suffered from various incidents including being struck in the chin, a broken nose and injury to their hand.

Parent has been previously arrested on assault and violation of a protective order charges in September and November of last year, respectively.

Parent was arrested around 3:25 p.m. on April 4 and was scheduled to appear in court on April 5.

