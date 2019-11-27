Search 
Wed Nov 27 2019

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Wednesday, November 27 News
News

Bridgeport man charged with domestic violence

By Rachel Scharf|on 
  • Andrew Salley. Photo: Contributed Photo

    Andrew Salley.

    Andrew Salley.

    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Andrew Salley.

Andrew Salley.

Photo: Contributed Photo

FAIRFIELD — Andrew Salley, a 34-year-old Bridgeport man, was arrested on warrant for an alleged January domestic violence incident.

Around 9 p.m. on Jan. 14, a victim reported that Salley, her boyfriend, had allegedly injured her after a verbal argument had become physical.

According to the victim, the argument started when she allowed their child to play a video game that Salley did not approve of. Police say the victim sustained minor scratches as a result of the altercation and that two juveniles were at the home when the incident took place.

Salley was arrested on a domestic violence warrant on Nov. 22 and charged with third-degree assault of a pregnant person, risk of injury to a child and second-degree breach of peace.

Salley was released on a $50,000 bond, and conditions of release were set. He was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 25.

rscharf@hearstmediact.com

loading