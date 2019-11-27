Andrew Salley. Andrew Salley. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bridgeport man charged with domestic violence 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Andrew Salley, a 34-year-old Bridgeport man, was arrested on warrant for an alleged January domestic violence incident.

Around 9 p.m. on Jan. 14, a victim reported that Salley, her boyfriend, had allegedly injured her after a verbal argument had become physical.

According to the victim, the argument started when she allowed their child to play a video game that Salley did not approve of. Police say the victim sustained minor scratches as a result of the altercation and that two juveniles were at the home when the incident took place.

Salley was arrested on a domestic violence warrant on Nov. 22 and charged with third-degree assault of a pregnant person, risk of injury to a child and second-degree breach of peace.

Salley was released on a $50,000 bond, and conditions of release were set. He was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 25.

