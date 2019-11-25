Jonathan Dejesus. Jonathan Dejesus. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bridgeport man charged with indecent exposure 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Jonathan Dejesus, a 26-year-old Bridgeport man, was arrested after allegedly exposing himself in his vehicle.

Around 9 a.m. on Nov. 23, police received reports of a male exposing his genitals in his car in the area of Beaconview Drive. The caller reported that the man had allegedly left the scene in his car, and provided officers with the vehicle’s license plate.

An alert officer observed a vehicle bearing the same license plate leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Jonathan Dejesus , police said.

Dejesus was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. He was also issued an infraction for possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana and operating without a license. Dejesus was released on bond and scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Dec. 9.

