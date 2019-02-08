Bridgeport man charged with reckless endangerment

FAIRFIELD — Dakota Whittington, a 23-year-old Bridgeport resident, was charged with reckless endangerment and resisting arrest after a police pursuit, according to a police report.

At around 5:10 p.m. Feb. 1, police engaged in a vehicle pursuit with Whittington that began in the Old Post Road and Rennell Drive and ended in the Mill Plain commuter lot near exit 21 on I-95 northbound.

Whittington was taken into custody and issued a misdemeanor summons for operating a vehicle with a suspended license, engaging in pursuit and reckless driving. Whittington was issued a Feb. 15 court date and held on a $75,000 bond.

