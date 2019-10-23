Search 
Wed Oct 23 2019

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Wednesday, October 23 News
News

Bridgeport men charged with piling stolen tires in pickup truck

By Rachel Scharf|on 
  • Julio Armando Figueroa. Photo: Contributed Photo

    Julio Armando Figueroa.

    Julio Armando Figueroa.

    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 2

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 2

Julio Armando Figueroa.

Julio Armando Figueroa.

Photo: Contributed Photo

FAIRFIELD — Two Bridgeport men were arrested after allegedly taking almost $400 worth of tires from Fairfield Tire & Auto Center.

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, police stopped a pickup truck and found approximately 15 tires piled in the cargo bed. The tires, police said, were worth approximately $375 total.

The owner of Fairfield Tire & Auto Center said the tires, which he’d been planning to sell for scrap, were taken without his permission.

Police arrested the car’s driver, 61-year-old Julio Velasquez, and passenger, 46-year-old Julio Armando Figueroa. Both Bridgeport men were charged with sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. Both were released on written promises to appear in court on Nov. 4.

rscharf@hearstmediact.com

loading