Bridgeport residents charged with armed robbery

FAIRFIELD — Two Bridgeport residents were arrested after allegedly robbing a Fairfield man at gunpoint.

The victim stated that he was robbed outside his residence on Melody Lane when he went to meet someone he had agreed to sell an expensive pair of sneakers to online. Upon arrival at the meeting place, the woman he’d agreed to meet allegedly told the victim to get in her car. In the car, a man in the passenger seat allegedly pointed a semi-automatic hand gun at him and told him to give them the sneakers.

The victim recorded the vehicle’s license plate number, and police discovered that the vehicle was registered to the father of 28-year-old Bridgeport male Shean Jordan Fernandez. The victim identified Fernandez as the man who had pointed the gun at him, and Fernandez confessed to the robbery.

Fernandez was arrested and charged with second-degree larceny and first-degree robbery. He was released on a $100,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 3.

The victim also shared the social media information of the woman he had agreed to meet online. Police discovered that the social media account belonged to Michelle Chanais Freeman, a 31-year-old Bridgeport woman. Both the victim and Fernandez identified Freeman as the driver of the vehicle.

Freeman was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery. She was released on a $50,000 bond and assigned a court date of Sept. 3.

