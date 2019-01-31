Search 
Thu Jan 31 2019

Thursday, January 31 News
News

Bridgeport woman accused of shoplifting from Bob’s Store

Humberto J Rocha | on

FAIRFIELD — Daronsha Green, a 26-year-old Bridgeport resident, was charged with larceny after allegedly shoplifting from a local store over the weekend.

According to police, on Jan. 27 at around 3:40 p.m., a Bob’s Store employee observed Green walk out of the establishment while concealing items she did not pay for. These included $303.10 worth of merchandise: three Therma hoodies, a fleece jacket and three pairs of pants.

After arriving on the scene, police discovered Green had outstanding warrants from last summer in Fairfield for burglary, credit card fraud and retail theft, according to the report.

Green was issued a Feb. 6 court date and held in lieu of $25,000 bond for the charges from last summer.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com
Humberto J Rocha|Reporter
       

