Bridgeport woman charged with shoplifting, firearm violations

FAIRFIELD — Tynika Cain, a 27-year-old Bridgeport resident, was arrested on July 18 for allegedly attempting to shoplift from TJ Maxx and illegally carrying a firearm.

Around 2 p.m., police received a shoplifting report from TJ Maxx located on Tunxis Hill Cutoff. Cain was observed by loss prevention concealing several clothing items in her purse and walking past all points of sale without attempting to pay for the items. After the store official approached Cain and identified himself, she allegedly cooperated and returned to the loss prevention office, where four clothing items totaling to $56.96 were recovered.

A search of Cain's purse revealed a .45 caliber pistol containing a magazine with six .45 caliber rounds of ammunition and a seventh round in the chamber of the firearm. A records check of Cain revealed that she had an active arrest warrant out of Trumbull for illegal use of credit cards.

Cain was arrested and charged with larceny in the sixth degree, carrying a firearm without a permit and altering identification markings on a firearm. She was held on a $5,000 bond and given a court date of July 30.

