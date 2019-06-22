Artist Everett Raymond Kinstler talks in his Easton studio about President Ronald Reagan. Kinstler painted the official White House portrait of President Reagan. A copy of that portrait can be seen in the foreground, along with a copy of another Kinstler painting of Reagan that hangs in the Cowboy Hall of Fame in Oklahoma. less Artist Everett Raymond Kinstler talks in his Easton studio about President Ronald Reagan. Kinstler painted the official White House portrait of President Reagan. A copy of that portrait can be seen in the ... more Photo: File Photo / Ned Gerard Photo: File Photo / Ned Gerard Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Celebrated Easton portraitist Everett Raymond Kinstler remembered 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

James Philip Head is something of an artist groupie. When he was in college in the late 1980s, instead of hanging posters of hair metal bands in his dorm room, he had a poster of Uncle Sam by acclaimed illustrator James Montgomery Flagg.

Flagg wasn’t the only illustrator Head admired either. He developed an affinity for Charles Dana Gibson, who created the iconic Gibson girl, and Howard Chandler Christy, arguably the most famous American painter of the Jazz age. It was also during his college years that Head became a fan of Everett Raymond Kinstler.

Kinstler, an Easton resident who died in Bridgeport May 26, was a celebrated artist who painted portraits of everyone from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to John Wayne to Donald Trump (before he became president). “I thought he was a rock star among artists,” says Head, 49, of Chantilly, Va.

A high school drop-out before he even turned 16, Kinstler — known to many as “Ray” — earned a living in his early days drawing comics, illustrating stories and painting magazine and book covers. Even while working full-time, Kinstler studied life drawing and paint at the Art Students League in New York City, which set him on his path to portrait painting.

Unlike many of the other artists he admired, Head had an opportunity to meet Kinstler and become friends with him, through their shared loved of Howard Chandler Christy. After Head wrote the first in what will be a trilogy of non-fiction books about Christy in 2016, he received a fan letter from Kinstler.

Head was floored.

“It included a sketched portrait Kinstler had done of Christy,” Head recalls.

The men soon met, and Head pumped Kinstler for stories about Christy and other artists of the era. Kinstler had them and shared them readily. “We developed this close bond through the work of other artists,” he said.

Despite Kinstler’s fame, Head said he always found the artist to be kind and generous-hearted.

“When he and I met, he always made me feel special,” says Head. “He would say to me ‘Jim, I am talking to you just like I would talk to the President of the United States.’ A lot of people don’t care about other people. Ray always did.”

Kinstler even wrote the forward to Head’s latest book on Christy, “An Affair with Beauty — The Mystique of Howard Chandler Christy: Romantic Illusions.” The book came out in March and tells the story of Christy’s work and life through the eyes of Nancy Palmer Christy, the artist’s wife and former model.

When Head first approached Kinstler to write the forward, Kinstler initially demurred, saying that he thought he should wait and write the forward to the third and final book in Head’s Christy trilogy, as Kinstler didn’t meet Christy until later in Christy’s life.

