Celebrating Irish culture in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — It’s a month before the parade, but the green was on display Sunday afternoon when the Greater Bridgeport St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Committee held an Irish Celebration at Pequot Library.

Along with a friendly soda bread competition, close to 150 people enjoyed selections of music and dance performances from several local groups and ensembles.

“We’re celebrating the culture and the traditions of Ireland,” said John Brannelly, committee head.

The event also served as an informal teaser for the Bridgeport parade to be held on March 17, beginning near the Webster Bank Arena.

Among the officials in attendance was Mary Ann Doonan, the first female president of Fairfield Gaelic American Club, and this year’s parade grand marshal.

“We try to keep our culture going,” she said.