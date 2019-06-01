Search 
Saturday, June 1 News
News

‘Chair Affair’: Unique artwork auctioned for a good cause

By Jarret Liotta | on
  • Three chairs were part of a silent auction at the first-ever "Chair Affair" at the Penfield Pavilion on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / Fairfield Citizen News Freelance

FAIRFIELD — The creativity of dozens of local students had people sitting down and taking notice Wednesday evening when the Fairfield Foundation for Education hosted its first-ever “Chair Affair” at Penfield Pavilion.

Twenty-two Adirondack style chairs were individually painted — and even carved in one case — by students in different public schools to produce a unique collection of artwork that was then auctioned to raise funds for foundation grants submitted by local teachers.

“We thought it was a fabulous idea,” said George Markley, board vice president, crediting Fairfield Ludlowe High School’s tech ed teacher Mark Robinson, who originated the idea.

“The kids and Mark built the chairs, and he brought them to all the schools,” said Fran Wilder of Fairfield, a retired teacher from Holland Hill School.

“We felt that it fit with our mission,” Markely said of the idea, “because it’s creative, innovative, and exciting.”

Food, music and fundraising were all part of the fun at the event, which included attendance by town officials, parents, kids and a range of Fairfield teachers.

