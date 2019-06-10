Katie Cook, with her kids Anna and Will, get some tips from a member of the Fairfield Shellfish Commission during the Clam Clinic last Saturday. Katie Cook, with her kids Anna and Will, get some tips from a member of the Fairfield Shellfish Commission during the Clam Clinic last Saturday. Photo: Kendra Wingate / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Kendra Wingate / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Clam Clinic in Fairfield rakes in record number of diggers 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Town of Fairfield’s Annual Clam Clinic, sponsored by the Fairfield Shellfish Commission and held at Sasco Hill Beach, drew a record number of participants on Saturday.

This popular free family-fun event, held this year under sunny skies, boasted hundreds of clam diggers, young and old. Members of the Fairfield Shellfish Commission hosted the two-hour “keep your catch” event, and provided clamming rakes, buckets, bags, ice and hands-on clamming technique tutorials.

“Today we are holding our annual clam digging clinic, it’s free to the public, we have beautiful weather this year, record numbers of people here, the water’s clean and we have lots of clams out there,” said John Short, chairman of Shellfish Commission. “Everyone’s coming back with a good harvest. People don’t realize we have this treasure here.”

Shellfishing in the Town of Fairfield is overseen by the Shellfish Commission. According to the Shellfish Program, the Conservation Department provides administrative support for the commission and the program. The Shellfish Program affects more than 1,000 acres of municipal shellfish beds from Ash Creek to Sasco Creek including Long Island Sound. This program regulates both recreational and commercial interests and includes water testing and management obligations by four town departments under a state-approved Memorandum of Understanding. The program improves water quality for swimming and clamming, provides opportunities for recreational shellfishing at Sasco Hill and Southport beaches, and commercial opportunities in all coastal waters. The Shellfish Management Plan guides the use and conservation of the town’s shellfish resources.

“It’s our favorite thing to do each year,” said Brian Carey, Conservation Director. “We have it down to a science now and we may another smaller clinic in the fall. The average age of our shellfish permit holder is 68, we’re hoping to get the younger people involved and to keep it going. It’s great to see so many of the young families and kids here; they will be the future generations of the shellfishers. The water’s getting cleaner so hopefully we’ll be able to open other areas of shellfish beds on the beaches in Fairfield in coming years.”

This once local event has expanded through recent years, largely attributed to social media, “We have people here from New York and Massachusetts,” said Short, who posted the event on Facebook.

“We heard about it from Facebook and it looked interesting,” said mother of four, Krystin Pasarell who drove from Springfield, Mass., with her family for the event. “It’s our first time ever trying this and the kids love it and we caught a lot, the kids are excited. We’re spending the day here on the beach.”

