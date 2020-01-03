Community Postings

One Book One Town

The Fairfield Public Library and its community partners are getting ready to announce the selection of One Book One Town for 2020. The big reveal will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at the Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Road, Fairfield. Details of the book, the author, book discussions and related events will be released then. All are invited to attend or join online for this Facebook Live event. This is the twelfth One Book One Town celebration in Fairfield. The committee, comprised of members of the Fairfield Public Library, Pequot Library, Fairfield University, the Fairfield University Bookstore, and the Fairfield Public Schools, reads throughout the summer and fall to select just the right book. Their choice remains a secret until the last moment. The author visit, always the highlight of OBOT, will be Monday, March 9 at Fairfield University’s Quick Center for the Arts. The library will be putting out clues about the book on its website and social media prior to the announcement, just to pique your interest. One Book One Town is made possible through the sponsorship of the Friends of the Fairfield Public Library, The Junior Women’s Club of Fairfield, the Fairfield Public Library, the Pequot Library and Fairfield University.

Devlin, Hwang Coffee Hours

State Rep. Laura Devlin (R-134) along with State Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28) will be holding a legislative coffee hour in Fairfield for constituents in January. The legislative coffee hour will be Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Panera, 2320 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The legislators want to hear from their constituents and encourage them to talk about any issues, questions or concerns related to state government. Residents are encouraged to bring their ideas forward for possible consideration. The 2020 Legislative Session begins on Feb. 5. For anyone who is unable to attend but would like to talk to Rep. Devlin or Sen. Hwang you can contact her at 1-800-842-1423 and him at 1-800-842-1423 or send an email to Laura.Devlin@housegop.ct.gov and Tony.Hwang@cga.ct.gov.

Life Long Learners

Life Long Learners of Fairfield announces registration is now open for Winter 2020. Four courses are available from Jan. 14 to Feb. 6, on subjects ranging from Literature, Travel & American Popular History. Course details and registration materials are available on the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities web site: https://fairfield

ct.org/bigelowcenter. Courses are available to all interested persons, regardless of residency. Fees for courses are reasonable.

Call For Art

The Bruce S. Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library invites area artists to a Call for Art with the theme, “Memories.” This is a community art show to be held in 2020 from Jan. 25 to March 21 during library hours. There will be a reception on Friday, Jan. 31 at 6 to 8 p.m. Interested artists at least 18 years old should submit one current, original piece of art exploring Memories as a theme. All mediums are acceptable and must follow size and other specifications as listed in the entry form. The entry form can be found on the Fairfield Library website www.fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/ourcommunity/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/ Write a $25 check made out to Friends of the Fairfield Library and send it and the entry form, and if possible, an image of the work, to Kershner Curatorial Committee, 5 Lantern Hill Rd. Easton Ct 06612. Deliver the work to the gallery on Thursday, January 23 between the hours of 9:00 to 11 am or 5 to 7 pm. The number of entries will be limited to a first come first serve basis until the gallery space is filled. For questions, email bskgallery@gmail.com or call 203-246-9065. Fairfield Public Library is at 1080 Old Post Road in Fairfield.

