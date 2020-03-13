Health Expo postponed

Beverly Balaz, the President of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, announced, “As we are all aware, the Coronavirus requires conservative and precautionary measures, to reduce the potential spread of this virus. We want to follow and support our state and Town guidelines, and therefore, we are going to postpone the 2020 Health & Fitness Expo, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 14. Looking forward, we do have a tentative reschedule date of Saturday, May 9th, at Fairfield University’s RecPlex.” In closing, please refer to the Chamber’s website: FairfieldCTChamber.com regarding the status of Chamber events.

Life Long Learners

Life Long Learners of Fairfield announces registration is now open for the Spring Session. Ten fascinating, courses are available from April 13 to May 22, on subjects ranging from Art, Cinema, History, Journalism, Opera, Poetry, Music & Science. Course details and registration materials are available on the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities web site: https://fairfieldct.org/bigelowcenter

Courses are available to all interested persons, regardless of residency. Fees for courses are very reasonable.

Learn about Recycling

Learn about recycling in the town of Fairfield when the Sustainable Fairfield Task Force hosts Sherill Baldwin of the CT DEEP on Wednesday, March 18 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Find out what goes in the recycle bin, what stays out, and what the impact of China’s National Sword policy (banning certain waste materials) will have on recycling in Connecticut. Sherill facilitated the creation of a universal list of acceptable recyclables in Connecticut and the Sustainable Fairfield Task Force has used this list to create a custom version for the town. This list will be shared at the talk or can be found under recycling FAQs on the Town of Fairfield website. Registration is requested. Sherill Baldwin has been involved in sustainable materials management for over 30 years and has been with DEEP since 2008. Her current projects include the RecycleCT Foundation, the CT WRAP initiative and product stewardship programs. The Sustainable Fairfield Task Force was formed to encourage community action to help put Fairfield on the path to using clean, renewable energy sources. SFTF creates opportunities for residents to learn how to take control of energy costs and how to help safeguard the environment. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free. To register, or for more information about this and other programs, visit online at: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, or call 203-256-3160.

College Application Timeline

Thinking about college can be a major source of stress for high school students and their parents. Don’t stress, plan! “What Next? Planning Your College Application Timeline” with college advisor Andrea Rubin Graziano will walk through what you can do month by month to be in the best position to submit a successful application. Join us on Monday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road. This program is for high school students and their parents. Registration is requested. Andrea Rubin Graziano is a Director of College Advising at International College Counselors in the Westport, Connecticut office. An award-winning reporter, writer and editor, Andrea has spent several years providing admissions counseling to high school students. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free. To register, or for more information, visit us online at: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, or call 203-256-3160.

