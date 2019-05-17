"Out the Door" /Barbara Bernstein "Out the Door" /Barbara Bernstein Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Community Postings: Art/Place Reception ... and more 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Art/Place reception

The public is invited to a reception at Art/Place Gallery on Sunday, June 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. The show is the paintings of two members, Anthony Santomauro and Barbara Bernstein. The artists will talk about their work at 4 p.m. The show runs from May 29 to June 23 and can be viewed every afternoon at 70 Sanford Street in Fairfield. See www.artplacegallery.org or call 646-258-6912.

Chamber Orchestra Concert

American Chamber Orchestra Spring Concert, Saturday, June 8 at the First Presbyterian Church, 2475 Easton Turnpike in Fairfield at 7:30 p.m. Music of Brahms, Borne, Herbert, Bach and Dvorak. Three Concerto Competition winners featured soloists. Music director Christopher Hisey conducting. Visit www.americanchamberorchestra.org for details/tickets or call 203-845-7928. $20 adults/$10 students.

Clam Clinic at Sasco Beach

On Saturday, June 8 from 9 to 11 a.m., the Town of Fairfield’s Shellfish Commission will host its annual Clam Clinic at Sasco Beach, 1401 Sasco Hill Road, Southport, for local residents to learn about Fairfield’s natural shellfish resources. The recreational shellfish bed will be replenished in advance of the event to ensure an abundant stock is available for harvesting. All are encouraged to bring their own towels and footwear for the water. Parking is limited so carpooling is encouraged. This event is free and a shellfishing permit is not required. Permits will be available for sale at the event for future use along with shellfish t-shirts and hats. For more information, including rain date information, please contact the Fairfield Conservation Department at (203) 256-3071.

Jazz, ragtime pianist

Music lovers from Fairfield, Bridgeport, Westport, Southport and the surrounding area are invited to enjoy a special jazz and ragtime piano performance at Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave. in Southport on Saturday, May 18 at 4 p.m. Renowned pianist Tony Caramia will lead the program, called Piano Potpourri, in which he will play works in multiple styles, including Ragtime (early 1900s), Novelty Piano (from the 20s), and contemporary jazz arrangements and improvisations on well-known tunes. His program will include 16 composers (eight men, eight women), including Joplin, Boulanger, Gershwin, and Marian McPartland. Tickets are $15 per senior or student; $20 general admission; and $65 for a family package. Call the Church at (203) 255-0454.

Audubon events

It’s Migration Madness time. The Connecticut Audubon Society’s 2nd annual Birdathon and weekend devoted to the state’s bird populations is May 17-19. This family-oriented weekend is the largest statewide birding event, timed to coincide with the peak of spring migration. There are dozens of related activities around Connecticut, including a friendly Birdathon competition for teams or individuals of all skill and knowledge levels.

Read Full Article