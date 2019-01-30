Community Postings: Author Laurie Halse Anderson to speak; Happiness Club to meet Feb. 14; and more

Author Laurie Halse Anderson to speak

Bestselling author Laurie Halse Anderson is known for the unflinching way she writes about, and advocates for, survivors of sexual assault. In 1999, her groundbreaking, award-winning novel “Speak” opened the door for a national dialogue about rape culture and consent. Now, 20 years later, she reveals her personal history as a rape survivor in a searing new poetic memoir, SHOUT (on sale March 12, 2019).

Anderson will kick off her nationwide book tour for SHOUT at the Fairfield University Bookstore Downtown, 1499 Post Road, Fairfield, (203) 255-7756 on Monday, March 11, at 7 p.m. This event is ticketed; for details, please visit www.fairfieldbookstore.com. Discounted rates are available for students with a current ID. This event is for mature audiences only; children under 13 will not be admitted.

An iconic and seminal work of literature, Speak garnered countless awards and accolades, including a National Book Award finalist citation and a Printz Honor. It was later adapted into a movie starring Kristen Stewart. It remains revered and controversial, appearing on high school curriculums across the country and on the American Library Association’s most-banned-books list.

In SHOUT, Anderson shares reflections, rants, and calls to action woven between deeply personal stories from her life that she’s never written about before, including her own experience with sexual assault and her steps to healing.

The Fairfield University Bookstore, located in the heart of downtown Fairfield, is operated by the Follett Higher Education Group and proudly serves the Fairfield Community, Fairfield University and beyond. For more Bookstore events please visit us at www.fairfieldbookstore.com, www.facebook.com/FairfieldUBookstore and on Instagram & Twitter at @FairfieldUBooks.

Happiness Club to meet Feb. 14

The next presentation is: The Power Of Happiness! By Lionel Ketchian. Attend this meeting and you will acquire the knowledge and skills for being happy.

Happiness Can Benefit All Of Us. Come and take part in getting valuable tools and techniques for making your life the best it can be. Suffered enough? Do you really need to suffer anymore? Are you ready to learn to Be Happy? Being Happy will help you, suffer less and evolve spiritually. Master these strategies to lessen your suffering. External events are difficult for us. Without the right tools to deal with the turbulence you experience unhappiness in life. Your happiness will empower you and keep you on track. You now have the opportunity of learning to keep your happiness no matter what.

Date & Time: Thursday, Feb. 14, from 7-8:45 p.m.

Place: the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road.

Everyone is welcome; admission is free. Meet some wonderful people using happiness in their lives. Learn to have the peace of mind you need and experience happiness now.

Read Full Article