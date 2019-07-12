Cathryn J. Prince Cathryn J. Prince Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Community Postings: Author at bookstore ... and more 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Author at Bookstore

Cathryn J. Prince ’09 M.S. American Studies, will discuss her latest book, “Queen of the Mountaineers,” on Thursday, July 18 at 7 p.m. on the 2nd floor of the Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Road, Fairfield. This event is free and open to the public. Walk-in welcome. Books available for purchase/signing at the event. Prince brings Fanny Bullock Workman to life, revealing how she navigated the male-dominated world of alpine clubs and adventure societies as nimbly as she navigated the deep crevasses and icy granite walls of the Himalayas. “Queen of the Mountaineers” is the story of one woman's role in science and exploration, breaking boundaries and charting frontiers for women everywhere.

Friendship Circle

On Thursday, July 18, The Friendship Circle of Fairfield County will be hosting a Community Wide Evening of Awareness and Inclusion. Hear from Lt Col. Tiran Attia, Special in Uniform Director, how young adults with special needs are given the opportunity to play a vital role in defending the land of Israel. He will share the powerful story about a society that values patriotism and inclusion. In addition, there will be a Resource Fair for families to learn about services, products, and activities for individuals with special needs. Join us for this important event and show your support for inclusion in our community. Thursday, July 18 at Chabad of Fairfield, 452 Brookside Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m., Resource Fair and light refreshments. 7:45 p.m., program. RSVP at: Www.FriendshipCT.com/specialuniform

Book Chat

for Teens

Join the Fairfield Library for a new Teen book group that reads, shares, and celebrates diversity. Whether you read books with diverse characters to see yourself represented or to help understand the life experiences of someone else - Everyone’s Included. This summer, we will be discussing books featuring LGBTQIA+ characters. Read from our suggested list of books found in the Teen areas at either the Main or Fairfield Woods Branch Library, or pick one of your own. We will meet on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 4-5 p.m. in the Memorial Room at the Main Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Registration is requested. As a bonus, participants of the Teen Summer Challenge will receive 25 points for attending a chat. In the fall, the group will choose the next diversity reading selection.

RTC nomination caucus

Fairfield RTC Chairman, James Millington, officially announced that the Fairfield RTC will be holding a caucus on Tuesday, July 16 for the purpose of nominating candidates for the November municipal election. The caucus will take place at the Board of Education Headquarters, 501 Kings Highway East, in the second floor conference room at 7 p.m. The members of the Fairfield RTC will nominate and vote to endorse candidates for First Selectman, Selectman, Board of Finance, Board of Education, Town Plan and Zoning, Zoning Board of Appeals, Board of Assessment Appeals, Constable and Representative Town Meeting. Any registered Republican in the Town of Fairfield is eligible for nomination. Residents interested in running, should contact Chairman Millington at rtc@fairfieldrtc.com.

