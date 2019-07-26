Community Postings: Backyard composting ... and more

Backyard Composting

Learn how to compost alongside Master Composters Mary Hogue and Dan Martens from the Sustainable Fairfield Task Force when they bring a backyard composting seminar to the Fairfield Public Library. They will demonstrate the best ways for you to successfully recycle food scraps in your backyard, creating a rich compost that helps to return valuable nutrients to the soil and improves the quality of your garden and lawn. Compost is a natural fertilizer that improves soil aeration, controls weeds and reduces the need to water.

This seminar will be offered on two dates: Wednesday, July 31 at noon at the Fairfield Woods Branch Library and Thursday, August 8 at noon at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Registration is requested. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free. To register, or for more information about this and other programs, visit us online at: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, or call 203-256-3160. Follow the Fairfield Public Library on Twitter @fairfieldpublib and Facebook @fairfieldlibrary.

‘Park for Food’ drive at church

Need a good beach read? Check out the annual Pequot Library Book Sale. Need a place to park? Trinity Episcopal Church to the rescue. Once again, the church will be hosting its “Park for Food” drive on Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28. Only a half block from the library, the drive will take place in their spacious parking lot on the corner of Pequot Avenue and Center Street. From 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., volunteers will direct you to available parking in exchange for canned food or monetary donations.

Don’t have a can of beans to your name? Drop in a few bucks. All proceeds go to the St. Luke’s/ St. Paul’s Food Pantry in Bridgeport. Last year, we raised over $2,000 and filled the back of an SUV with canned goods. For more information about the drive or any of the community-enriching programs at Trinity Episcopal Church, contact the main office at 203-255-0454. Or, check us out on Facebook or our web site at www.trinitysouthport.org. Trinity is located at 651 Pequot Avenue in Southport. All are welcome.

Art/Place reception

Art/Place Gallery invites the public to a reception for the Summer member show “Bloom” on Sunday, Aug. 4 from 3 to 5 p.m. The show can be seen from July 29 to Aug. 25. There is work in many different media, styles, themes, and sizes. The show can be viewed every afternoon at 70 Sanford Street in Fairfield. See www.artplacegallery.org or call 203-374-9720. Art/Place is a non-profit, artist-run gallery. It has been in existence for more than 35 years and features a new show by one or two members every month and several group shows a year. Receptions include free refreshments and a chance to meet the artists in the show.

