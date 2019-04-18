Armando Lucas Correa Armando Lucas Correa Photo: Contributed Photo / Ciro Gutierrez Photo: Contributed Photo / Ciro Gutierrez Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Community Postings: Bestselling author to speak; Adventure photographer at museum 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Bestselling author to speak

The internationally bestselling author of “The German Girl,” delivers an unforgettable family saga of love and redemption during World War II, based on the true story of the Nazi massacre of a French village in 1944. Heartbreaking and immersive, Armando Lucas Correa’s new novel, “The Daughter's Tale,” is a story of love, survival, and hope against all odds.

Correa will sit down in conversation with Sonya Huber, associate professor of English at Fairfield University where she serves as Director of the MFA Program in Creative Writing. This event will take place at the Fairfield University Bookstore Downtown, 1499 Post Road, Fairfield, on Friday, May 17, at 7 p.m. on the 2nd floor. RSVP: FairfieldUBookstoreEvents@gmail.com . Walk-ins welcome. This event is free and open to the public . Copies of “TheDaughter’s Tale” will be available for purchase/signing.

Based on true events, “The Daughter's Tale” chronicles one of the most harrowing atrocities perpetrated by the Nazis during World War II: the 1944 massacre of all the inhabitants of Oradour-Sur-Glane, a small, idyllic village in the south of France.

Adventure photographer at Museum

Acclaimed adventure photographer Jen Edney will speak at the Fairfield Museum on Thursday, April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. for a special Museum After Dark event. Edney will share her experiences, videos and images from her time as a team photographer for the spectacular and grueling around-the world Volvo Ocean Race.

Edney is a photographer and burgeoning filmmaker who takes her viewers on visual journeys. From mountains to seas, her aim is to capture the heart of each situation she shoots. She was named to a list of the “Nine Top Female Adventure Photographers” by National Geographic and has sailed more than 40,000 nautical miles en route to visiting over 30 countries. An exhibition of her work, “The Photography of Jen Edney” is currently on display at the Fairfield Museum as part of its IMAGES 2019 photography exhibit. IMAGES 2019 is presented in memory of Marcia B. Saft, a former Fairfield Museum board member and community leader. It is also sponsored by Southport Galleries.

The event is open to the public and begins with a reception at 6 p.m. The presentation will start at 6:30 p.m. The exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Fairfieldhistory.org.

Senior Breakfast

The senior class of 2019 at Fairfield Ludlowe High School would like to invite the senior citizens of the Town of Fairfield to a complimentary breakfast to be held in the Fairfield Ludlowe High School cafeteria from 8 to 9:15 a.m. on Friday, May 31. Attendees will enjoy a delicious breakfast as well as a number of student performances by members of the music department. Attendees are asked to register with the FLHS Main Office at 255-7201 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. beginning now through Thursday, May 23.

Read Full Article