Rhiannon Navin will discuss her book ‘Only Child’ at Pequot Library March 24. Rhiannon Navin will discuss her book ‘Only Child’ at Pequot Library March 24. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Community Postings: Bird seed sale; Bobby Valentine at rotary; and more 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Author at Library

Join critically acclaimed author Rhiannon Navin as she discusses her debut novel, ‘Only Child,’ at Pequot Library on March 24 from 2-4 p.m. Told from the perspective of a 6-year-old boy, ‘Only Child’ is a dazzling and tenderhearted debut about healing, family, and the exquisite wisdom of children, who remind us that sometimes the littlest bodies hold the biggest hearts, and that the quietest voices speak the loudest.

Enjoy a 30- to 40-minute author talk, Q&A, book sales and signing. The program is free and open to the public.

Only Child: Squeezed into a coat closet with his classmates and teacher, first-grader Zach Taylor can hear gunshots ringing through the halls of his school. A gunman has entered the building, taking 19 lives and irrevocably changing the very fabric of this close-knit community. While Zach’s mother pursues a quest for justice against the shooter’s parents, holding them responsible for their son’s actions, Zach retreats into his super-secret hideout and loses himself in a world of books and art. Armed with his newfound understanding, and with the optimism and stubbornness only a child could have, Zach sets out on a captivating journey toward healing and forgiveness, determined to help the adults in his life rediscover the universal truths of love and compassion needed to pull them through their darkest hours.

Navin grew up in Bremen, Germany, in a family of book-crazy women. Her career in advertising brought her to New York City, where she worked for several large agencies before becoming a full-time mother and writer. She now lives outside of New York City with her husband, three children, two cats, and one dog. Only Child is her first novel.

Pequot Library’s public programs are supported in part by the Town of Fairfield.

Bird Seed Sale

Bird feeding in the spring provides supplemental nourishment that birds need to recover from their travels. If migrating birds arrive at well-stocked feeders to “re-fuel,” they will not only stay for the summer, but will probably return next spring. The backyard where they raise their young will be their destination when they return the following year.

Just in time for spring migration, the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, located at 2325 Burr Street, will offer a bird seed sale, Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All bird seed sold at the Center’s Nature Store will be 20 percent off.

What to put on the menu for your feeders? Sunflower is the most beneficial seed because of its protein content. Besides sunflower, mixed seed blends, nyjer and mealworms are all springtime favorites, as is no-melt suet which is a great energy source.

The Center at Fairfield Nature Store offers a wide selection of seed for attracting the greatest variety of birds to your feeder. Along with knowledgeable staff to provide guidance on seed choice and feeder selection, the store has everything you need to enjoy backyard birding—from squirrel-resistant feeders to hooks, poles, baffles and field guides.

Read Full Article