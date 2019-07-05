Community Postings: Book Chat for Teens ... and more

Book Chat

for Teens

Join the Fairfield Library for a new Teen book group that reads, shares, and celebrates diversity. Whether you read books with diverse characters to see yourself represented or to help understand the life experiences of someone else - Everyone’s Included. This summer, we will be discussing books featuring LGBTQIA+ characters. Read from our suggested list of books found in the Teen areas at either the Main or Fairfield Woods Branch Library, or pick one of your own. We will meet on Thursday, July 11 and again on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 4-5 p.m. in the Memorial Room at the Main Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Registration is requested. As a bonus, participants of the Teen Summer Challenge will receive 25 points for attending a chat. In the fall, the group will choose the next diversity reading selection.

RTC nomination caucus

Fairfield RTC Chairman, James Millington, officially announced that the Fairfield RTC will be holding a caucus on Tuesday, July 16 for the purpose of nominating candidates for the November municipal election. The caucus will take place at the Board of Education Headquarters, 501 Kings Highway East, in the second floor conference room at 7 p.m. The members of the Fairfield RTC will nominate and vote to endorse candidates for First Selectman, Selectman, Board of Finance, Board of Education, Town Plan and Zoning, Zoning Board of Appeals, Board of Assessment Appeals, Constable and Representative Town Meeting. Any registered Republican in the Town of Fairfield is eligible for nomination. Residents interested in running, should contact Chairman Millington at rtc@fairfieldrtc.com.

‘ScienceTellers’ at library

Don't miss an action-packed alien adventure story brought to life by the ScienceTellers when they present “Aliens: Escape from Earth” on Monday, July 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road. During a midnight meteor shower, something mysterious falls from the sky toward Earth. Two curious kids decide to investigate and find themselves mixed up with a family of visitors from another planet. Throughout the story, the ScienceTellers will use science experiments for special effects and later recreate them with the help of volunteers from the audience. For families with children entering grades K-5. Registration is required as space is limited. (https://fplct.librarymarket.com/node/5465).

Novelist at Congregation Beth El

Julie Zuckerman, a native of Trumbull, will be visiting Congregation Beth El, 1200 Fairfield Woods Road, Fairfield, on Tuesday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. to read from and discuss her moving and engrossing debut novel-in-stories, “The Book of Jeremiah.” The book was the runner-up in the 2018 Press 53 Award for Short Fiction. Copies of the book will be available for purchase from the author at the event or may be purchased ahead of time in the Congregation Beth El office or via any online bookseller.

