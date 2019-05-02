Community Postings: Chamber new member reception ... and more

Chamber new member reception

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce and will host its New Member Reception on Wednesday, May 8 , from 5:30- 7 p.m. at The Black Rock Yacht Club on 80 Grovers Avenue, Bridgeport.

The New Member Reception/Business After Hours is an informal, after-work gathering for Chamber members, prospective members and guests. It is an opportunity to network with other business associates & colleagues, exchange ideas, obtain business leads and make professional referrals and friends.

For ticket reservations or more information on this event, call the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce at 203-255-1011 or register online at www. FairfieldCTChamber.com.

DTC to honor Tetreau, Georgiadis

The Fairfield Democratic Town Committee will honor First Selectman Michael Tetreau and RTM member Dru Georgiadis for their service to the party and the community at its 2019 Century Club Brunch on Sunday, May 5, at noon at the Patterson Club, 1118 Cross Highway. Among those expected to attend are U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and 4th District Congressman Jim Himes. More information is available at facebook.com/events/2201923153455635/ and fairfielddemocrats.com. Tickets are available at www.bit.ly/2u199Oi.

Fairfield County Chorale

On May 19, the Fairfield County Chorale will wrap up its 56th season with Felix Mendelssohn’s Elijah featuring soloists Andrew Cummings, Elisa Singer Strom, Guadalupe Peraza, and Jang Ho Lee. Elijah, which premiered in 1846, recounts the powerful Old Testament story from the Book of Kings. The concert is at 5 p.m. at Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Tickets are $30 in advance and $25 at the door. Student tickets are $5. Group rates are available. To purchase tickets online, visit fairfieldcountychorale.org

Notre Dame High School fundraiser

Notre Dame High School-Fairfield will be holding its third annual Bacon and Brewfest on Saturday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the school campus. The day will include unlimited beer sampling, food trucks, live music, cornhole tournament, games, and fun. Visit the website at ndbaconandbrew.com for a list of beer and food vendors and to purchase tickets. Contact tmarzik@notredame.org or 203-372-6521 for more information.

Nazi Revolution lecture

History lecturer Mark Albertson returns to examine the formative years of the Nazi movement, 1919-1934, in a four-part series that began on April 25 at the Fairfield Public Library. The lectures continue on Thursday evenings, May 9 and 16 at 7 p.m. at the Main Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Registration is requested.

Author talk at library

Connecticut author Martin Podskoch visits to talk about his latest book, “The Connecticut 169 Club: Your Passport and Guide to Exploring Connecticut,” on Monday, May 13, at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library. Podskoch brings readers onto the backroads to meet with people and uncover the curiosities tucked into the 169 towns and cities that make up Connecticut. Podskoch recruited writers, historians, and officials from each town and asked them to write a short description about their town’s history, interesting places to visit, and good places to eat. Jennifer Carpenter, deputy chief of staff for the town of Fairfield, contributed to the Fairfield piece.

Read Full Article