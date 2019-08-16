Connecticut residents and school supporters voted for Greens Farms Academy as one of the state’s top architectural treasures. Connecticut residents and school supporters voted for Greens Farms Academy as one of the state’s top architectural treasures. Photo: Yoon S. Byun / Contributed Photo Photo: Yoon S. Byun / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Community Postings: Class of 1969 reunion; Easton RTC announces slate of candidates and more 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Class of 1969 reunion

The Roger Ludlowe High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion on Oct. 26 at the Black Rock Yacht Club from 6-11 p.m. Please register at RLHS50th@gmail.com or on Facebook “RLHS Class of 1969 50th Reunion.”

Fairfield resident promoted

Fairfield-based Foundation Source, the nation’s largest provider of support services to private foundations, announces its promotion of Christina Rose, of Fairfield, to its strategic alliances team.

In her new tole, Rose will be responsible for the company’s strategic alliance sales initiatives. This includes establishing and managing strategic alliances and positioning Foundation Source as a valued resource for advisory firms in the high-net-worth and ultra-high-net worth market.

Rose is promoted from her current role as a private client advisor to director of strategic alliances. She joined Foundation Source in December 2017 and was a key member of the client services team, managing 60 relationships.

Prior to Foundation Source, Rose was a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch and the executive director of Creative Connections, a nonprofit education organization that creates international arts-based exchanges. She earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Hunter College, City University of New York, and a professional certificate in philanthropy and fundraising from the New York University’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies.

Easton RTC announces slate of candidates

The Easton Republican Town Committee announced the Republican slate of municipal candidates for election this fall.

The endorsements at the Republican party caucus, a biannual event that is mandated by state law. The municipal election is scheduled for Nov. 5. Votes will be cast in the Samuel Staples Elementary School gymnasium.

Notably, the Republican candidates for the five highest elected town offices are all female. Three of the women are seeking re-election to their current elected office; one is seeking re-election to an office she previously held, and Wendy Bowditch, the candidate for first selectman, is currently serving as Easton’s treasurer.

“We are all eager to continue serving our wonderful town,” Ms. Bowditch stated. “We have worked effectively and efficiently as a team to provide the highest quality education and municipal services and hope that on November 5th we’ll be entrusted to continue the legacy of Republican leadership in Easton.”

The complete slate of candidates approved by Republicans is: Wendy Bowditch for first selectman; Kristi Sogofsky for selectman; Christine Halloran for town clerk; Christine Calvert for treasurer; Krista Kot for tax collector; Henley Smith and Andy Kachele for Board of Finance; Randy Hicks for Board of Education; John Miranda for Board of Assessment Appeals; Charles Lynch and James Wright for Zoning Board of Appeals; Juliette Berry and Bobby Morganti for Region 9 Board of Education; Mary Ann Freeman, Adrienne Burke and Shari Pearlman for the library board; and Anthony Farmer, Eric Frank, Declan Kot, Darrin Silhavy for constables.

Read Full Article