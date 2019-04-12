Community Postings: Easter EggStravaganza; Safe boating course; and more

Easter EggStravaganza

Presented by Fairfield Parks and Recreation and Al’s Angels, Saturday, April 13, 5-8 p.m. at the South Pine Creek Complex. Family Fun Zone with food trucks, inflatables and more. Children’s Easter Egg Scramble at 5:15 p.m. Sundown Adult Easter Egg Hunt at 8 p.m. For event tickets contact www.fairfieldrecreation.com

Safe Boating Course

Offered by the Penfield Sail and Power Squadron on Saturday, May 11, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fairfield Police Department Training Room, 100 Reef Road, Fairfield. Advance registration is required by April 30. Learn the basics of safe boating. Volunteer instructors are members of the United States Power Squadron, America’s Boating Club. Exam is administered after the class.

A passing grade qualifies one for a CT Safe Boating Certificate (including PWC/ Jet Ski Certificate and Water Ski Endorsement ) Cost is $55 per person and includes book, exam and a

pizza lunch. Register on-line at http://tinyurl.com/pspsabc0519 by E-mail to dfp1061@gmail.com or call Donald Peterson at 203-255-3554. Course book must be picked up prior to the class.

Students must obtain a CT Conservation ID # prior to the class at http://www.ct.wildlifelicense.com/internetsales.

Meeting on Hazard Mitigation

The Connecticut Metropolitan Council of Governments (MetroCOG), which represents the municipalities of Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Trumbull and Stratford, invites residents, local businesses and other stakeholders to a public meeting on the Regional Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The Public Meeting will occur on Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Regional Fire School, 205 Richard White Way, Fairfield, (entrance to Richard White Way across from Veteran’s Park on Reef Road).

A Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan is a tool that helps a community understand risks and take specific steps to reduce property damage, injury, and loss of life. This plan discusses the occurrence and consequences of floods, coastal changes, winter storms, tornadoes, hurricanes and tropical storms, earthquakes, and dam failure. The plan identifies activities that communities can perform before natural hazards occur in order to minimize property damage, risk of life, and the costs that are shared by all. This update will identify significant changes in risks, vulnerabilities, capabilities, and mitigation actions that have developed since adoption of the previous plan in 2014.

The Public Meeting will include a presentation of the some of the proposed mitigation actions for 2019 - 2024. All interested parties and members of the public will have an opportunity to participate as well as voice their opinions and provide feedback on the Plan.

Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau, who serves as Chairman of MetroCOG, stated, “I encourage the public to attend this important meeting to give your input on our Region’s Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan. It is especially important for coastal communities like Fairfield to continue to be proactive in our mitigation efforts and have the best, most up-to-date information available to help prepare and protect our community in the wake of a natural hazard event.”

