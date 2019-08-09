Jim Poucher of Fairfield looks at photoraphs by Ron Lake of Westport during the SoNo Arts Festival on Aug. 3 in Norwalk. Jim Poucher of Fairfield looks at photoraphs by Ron Lake of Westport during the SoNo Arts Festival on Aug. 3 in Norwalk. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Community Postings: Easton Dems release slate of candidates; Ballroom dancers make U.S. debut; and more 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Pop-Up Market seeks vendors

The Fairfield Museum and the Fairfield Chapter of the National Charity League will hold their sixth annual Holiday Pop-Up Market on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market takes place at the Fairfield Museum, 370 Beach Road. Space is limited and tables will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. An early-bird booking special is running through Aug. 5. Contact the museum at 203-259-1598 or learn more and register online at Fairfieldhistory.org/events/2019-pop-up-market/2019-11-23/.

Pop-Up art exhibit

Elisa Contemporary Art will present “A Visual Taste of Fairfield County,” a pop-up art exhibit featuring the Art and Artists highlighted in the 2019 Culinary Restaurant book, Entree Nous. Entree Nous is an insider’s guide to the creative visions and flavors of Fairfield County including Food and in the 2019 edition, Art! The exhibit at the Fairfield University Bookstore will run through Aug. 30. The exhibit will feature Elisa Contemporary Art Salon (Fairfield) together with Connecticut artists Nina Bentley (Westport), Carole Eisner (Weston), Cynthia MacCollum (New Canaan) and Dale Najarian (Westport).

Easton Dems release slate of candidates

The Easton Democratic Town Committee announced its slate of candidates for the 2019 Easton municipal elections on Nov. 5. Candidates were endorsed at a special meeting on July 22, held at the Easton Public Library.

David Bindelglass, who is running for first selectman, is an orthopedic surgeon and Chief of Orthopedics at Bridgeport Hospital, and in private practice at the Orthopedic Specialty Group, where he is also a member of the Executive Committee. Bindelglass was elected to the Easton Board of Education in 2015, where he also currently serves on the Easton-Redding-Region 9 Joint Health Insurance Committee.

Joining Bindelglass will be incumbent Selectman Bob Lessler, who brings a wealth of institutional memory and experience to the Democratic ticket and has been endorsed to run for an 11th term. His past roles also include the Board of Finance, the EMS and Firefighters Tax Abatement Committee, as well as the Helen Keller Middle School Building Committee.

Devon Wible has been endorsed to run for the Board of Finance. This will be her first time running since her appointment to the BOF position in June. Wible is very involved in the Easton community, serving on the Board at the ECC, and as membership chair on the PTO.

Joining Wible as a first-time candidate for the BOF is Tara Donnelly Gottlieb. Gottlieb is as a certified public accountant, as well as involved in the Everytown Survivor Network and Moms Demand Action communities.

The Democrats also endorsed Walter Kowalczyk for Tax Collector, Katy Reed and Karen O’Brien for the Easton-Redding-Region 9 Board of Education, Jon Stinson for the Easton Board of Education, Veronica Rozo and Douglas L. Bilinski for the Library Board, Lise Fleuette and Stephanie Christie for the Zoning Board of Appeals, Scott Charmoy for the Board of Assessment Appeals, and Gloria Bindelglass, David Katz, and Irv Silverman as Constables.

