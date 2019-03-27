The annual egg hunt will take place April 20 at the Center at Fairfield. The annual egg hunt will take place April 20 at the Center at Fairfield. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Community Postings: Egg hunt; Award-winning documentary; and more 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Egg Hunt April 20

Egg-citement is building once again for The Connecticut Audubon Society’s annual “Egg Hunt,” Saturday, April 20 at the Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street. The fun-filled family activities include an outdoor egg hunt (ideal for children 8 and under), spring-themed craft making and a visit from a very special rabbit. The morning program includes a continental breakfast; the afternoon program includes healthy snacks. Don’t forget to bring cameras and a basket.

Pre-registration is necessary; sessions may sell out. Choose either the morning Egg Hunt from 10-11:30 a.m., or afternoon Egg Hunt from 1-2:30 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The cost is: $10/child for CAS members; $15/child for non-members; $5 for all adults.

To register, visit: www.ctaudubon.org/2019/03/egg-hunt-5/ or call: 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

The Center at Fairfield Egg Hunts take place rain or shine. All proceeds support The Connecticut Audubon Society’s conservation and environmental education programs in Fairfield.

Film on landscape designer

The Burr Homestead Gardens Advisory Committee will present the award-winning documentary on the life of legendary landscape designer and architect Beatrix Farrand on April 24 at the historic Burr Homestead in Fairfield. The filmmaker Karyl Evans, a six-time Emmy Award winning filmmaker will introduce the film. The proceeds of this event will help in restoration and enhancement of the four-acre public property located behind the Burr Homestead.

In an age when a middle or upper-class woman’s sole aim in life was expected to be marriage and children, Beatrix Farrand instead went to Harvard and Columbia, and opened her own landscape design business, at the age of 23, in 1895. She did marry, at 41, after she had designed gardens for some of the most prestigious homes in Connecticut and across the U.S, including the White House.

An avid gardener herself, with a degree in horticulture, Evans has combined her two greatest professional loves - landscape architecture and filmmaking - to produce the first documentary on Beatrix Farrand, the most successful female landscape architect in early 20th-century America, and one of the founders of the American Society of Landscape Architects, the only woman in the group.

The film chronicles the life of Beatrix Farrand (1872-1959), the niece of Edith Wharton, who grew up in the privileged world of the East Coast elite and fought through the challenges of working in a male-dominated profession to design over 200 landscape commissions during her remarkable 50-year career. Beatrix Farrand married Max Farrand, chair of the History Department at Yale University in 1913. They lived in New Haven until 1925.

The documentary takes viewers on a journey across the country to explore Beatrix Farrand’s personal story and many of her most spectacular gardens, including Dumbarton Oaks in Washington, D.C.; the Peggy Rockefeller Rose Garden at the New York Botanical Garden; Garland Farm in Bar Harbor, Maine; the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Garden in Bar Harbor, Maine; and her California gardens. In Connecticut, Beatrix Farrand’s surviving best-known works include gardens at Hill-Stead Museum, Harkness Memorial State Park, and the residential courtyards at Yale University.

Read Full Article