Community Postings: Four Seasons Ball raises $156K for Kennedy Center; Harry’s raises funds to end hunger

From left, Harry's Wine & Liquor Market co-owner Patrick Monteleone, artisan beer specialist Renzo Kian-Kubota, Operation Hope of Fairfield Executive Director Carla Miklos and Harry's co-owner William Miller hold proceeds from the shop's Rare Bottles fundraiser in October. The money was given to Operation Hope to support ts efforts to end hunger and end homelessness in the local community.

Four Seasons Ball raises $156K for Kennedy Center

Nearly 250 guests celebrated the “Changing Seasons” in style at the Kennedy Center’s 54th annual Four Seasons Ball, raising $156,000 for the center’s programs to empower individuals with disabilities.

Held at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton, Kevin Walsh, of Fairfield and managing director of GE Energy Financial Services and General Electric Company, was recognized for support.

Walsh has been a member of the Kennedy Center Board of Directors for over six years and has provided expertise to the Budget and Finance Committee. Similarly, for over three decades, GE Company has had a long-standing partnership with The Kennedy Center and through this commitment, has made a defining impact to the individuals served by the agency.

“I am overwhelmed with the great turnout tonight,” Walsh said during his acceptance speech. “People have traveled here from all over the country and even Europe. I truly believe in the mission of The Kennedy Center. They support so many people in the community in a big way.”

Since its inception in 1965, the Four Seasons Ball has contributed over $2.5 million to The Kennedy Center and is one of the longest running, most popular charity galas in Fairfield County.

Arts association to meet Jan. 17

The Fairfield County Arts Association will meet Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Roger Ludlowe Middle School Team Room 292.

The featured presenter will be Tina Puckett, a self-taught fiber artist who has been weaving since 1981. She uses the bittersweet vine that grows locally in the northwest corner of Connecticut where she lives. The character of each piece of vine dictates what form each basket, bowl, wall sculpture or piece of furniture will take. As Puckett then applies her imagination and sense of color to the structural form and to the weaving, dynamic and colorful works of art emerge.

Puckett’s works have been exhibited in museums, art galleries, libraries and at craft show events both nationally and internationally. Her work has also been featured in magazines, newspapers, books and on television.

For information, visit www.fairfieldcountyartists.com or call Alice Katz at 203-259-8026.

Junior animal care keepers class

Children are invited to learn to care for non-releasable animal residents at Connecticut Audubon in Fairfield Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street.

The six-week series titled Junior Animal Care Keepers runs Thursdays from Jan. 8 through Feb. 12, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., for students in sixth and seventh grades. Cost is $72 for audubon members and $96 for nonmembers. Proceeds support the Connecticut Audubon Society’s conservation and environmental education programs.

