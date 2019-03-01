Asha Rangappa Asha Rangappa Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Community Postings: Great Futures Benefit Auction set for March 9; Happiness Club meeting; and more 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Great Futures Benefit Auction set for March 9

Get your tickets now for Wakeman Boys & Girls Club’s annual Great Futures Benefit Auction on March 9 from 6:30-10 p.m. By popular demand, the Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year returns to the Smilow-Burroughs Clubhouse in Bridgeport. In addition to hearing from inspiring Wakeman members, guests will enjoy an evening o f mingling, drinks and bidding in support of the organization’s programming and operations. Guests will also be treated to delicious re-creations of their childhood favorites by local chef Matt Storch, “Chopped” champion and owner of Match restaurants.

Tickets are $150 per person. Tickets and more information can be found at https://GFBA2019.givesmart.com or through www.wakemanclub.org.

Wakeman Boys & Girls Club serves nearly 3,500 youth annually, with 500 kids and teens daily visiting the Southport Clubhouse, Smilow-Burroughs Clubhouse in Bridgeport and Outreach at McKinley School in Fairfield. For more than 100 years, the nonprofit organization has filled the gap between school and home by providing a welcoming, positive environment in which kids and teens have fun, participate in life changing programs, and build supportive relationships with peers and caring adults in the areas of academic success, character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. Learn more at www.wakemanclub.org or facebook.com/wakemanBGC

Women’s conversation between generations

The Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame (CWHF) will present its inaugural “Generations: A Conversation Bet ween” event with a panel discussion entitled The “F” Word: Feminism on Wednesday, April 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University.

Designed to be a spontaneous evening of entertaining, informative, and inspiring dialogue among women representing four generations, the event will feature the following panelists: Elizabeth Austin (Baby Boomer), Dr. Vida Samuel (Gen X), Amarilis Pullen (Millennial), and Sean Tomlinson (Gen Z), along with moderator Asha Rangappa, senior lecturer at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, former Associate Dean at Yale Law School, and legal & national security analyst for CNN. Discussion will focus on how the fight for equality and equity has progressed over the years and the panelists will share their thoughts on what each generation wishes the other understood.

“This is the kick-off to what will be an annual, issue-focused, discussion among women of the Baby Boomer [1944-1964], Gen X [1965-1979], Millennial [1980-1994], and Gen Z [1995-2015] generations,” said CWHF executive director Sarah Smith Lubarsky. “We are particularly excited to launch Generations in Fairfield, strengthening the Hall’s presence and impact in southwestern Connecticut.”

