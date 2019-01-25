Chinese acrobat Li Liu will perform during a day-long international “Take Your Child to Library Day” celebration at the Pequot Library in Fairfield's Southport section on Feb. 2. Chinese acrobat Li Liu will perform during a day-long international “Take Your Child to Library Day” celebration at the Pequot Library in Fairfield's Southport section on Feb. 2. Photo: Pequot Library / Contributed Photo Photo: Pequot Library / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Community Postings: Health Department offering healthy living program; Masonic Temple Lodge to host chili cook-off 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Health Department offering healthy living program

The Fairfield Health Department is offering a free healthy living program for individuals who are looking to lose weight, prevent or manage chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension, or for those who just want to make a healthy lifestyle change.

Participants meet in a group setting with trained Lifestyle Coaches and a Registered Dietitian to learn how to make modest lifestyle changes.

This 13-week program meets every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. starting Jan. 30 at the Fairfield Regional Fire Training School, 205 Richard White Way (formerly 205 One Rod Highway). Open to all residents in the greater Fairfield area.

Registration and eligibility are required for this program. If you would like more information or to register for this program please contact Santina Jaronko, Health Educator for the Fairfield Health Department at 203-256-3150 or sjaronko@fairfieldct.org.

Masonic Temple Lodge to host chili cook-off

On Jan. 26 from noon to 3 p.m., the Fairfield Fidelity St. John’s Masonic Temple Lodge will be hosting its first Chili Cook-off.

This is a fundraising event where local restaurants and individual families will cook their best chili recipe and bring it to the lodge, where the best chili will be announced.

This event is open to everyone anf free, however, donations are encouraged.

The group is partnering the nonprofit “Share Our Strength,” and all of the proceeds from the event will benefit its “No Kid Hungry” mission.

Book discussion with author

at library

Marty Podskoch will discuss his latest book, “Passport and Guide to Exploring CT,” at the Easton Public Library Community Room on Feb. 3 from 3 to 5 p.m.

The community is invited to engage in a lively discussion about Connecticut and the treasures in each of its 169 towns.

Books will be available for purchase, and refreshments served.

Children’s choir to perform Broadway hits

Fairfield County Children’s Choir’s annual Broadway concert and auction will take place Feb. 2 at the The Klein Memorial Auditorium.

This year’s concert will feature music from “Phantom of the Opera,” “Porgy and Bess” and in a nod to a Bridgeport connection, “Barnum and The Greatest Showman.” The special guest will be Michele McConnell, the voice of Carlotta in “Phantom of the Opera.” McConnell performed this role on Broadway for eight years and will sing “Think of Me.”

The silent auction promises to be bigger than last year. Held in the spaces surrounding the auditorium, past auction items have included gourmet gift baskets, sporting event tickets, music lessons, jewelry, restaurant gift cards and autographed children’s books. Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and auction bidding begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue through intermission.

