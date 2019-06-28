Community Postings: History of the Merritt ... and more

History of Merritt Parkway

Learn about the origin, construction and impact of the historic Merritt Parkway. Wes Haynes, Executive Director of the Merritt Parkway Conservancy, will talk about how the Merritt changed the design of American roads and changed life in Fairfield County on Wednesday, July 10 at 1:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Haynes will also discuss the challenges the Parkway faces today and what needs to be done to ensure its future as a safe and beautiful drive. Registration for this event is requested (https://fplct.librarymarket.com/node/9117).

Sons of Revolution ceremony

Damien Cregeau, a native of Fairfield, Connecticut, and State President, CTSSAR (CT Society of the Sons of the American Revolution) will host a short ceremony on Saturday, July 6 beginning at 11:30 a.m. to commemorate the 240th anniversary of Patriot response to the British burning of Fairfield in July of 1779 that included the burning of 170 structures. The ceremony will be in the front yard of the Old Academy museum owned and operated by the Eunice Burr Chapter of the CTDAR. There will be speeches by Vice Regent, CTDAR's Patricia Smedley Buxton about her Smedley ancestry and by Damien Cregeau about the British raid. The Old Academy will be open for tours before and after the ceremony.

Solo show at Art/Place

The public is invited to a reception at Art/Place Gallery on Sunday, July 7 from 3 to 5 p.m. for “Afterthoughts,” the solo show of oil paintings by member, Jeffrey Starkes. He will talk about his work at 4 pm. The show runs from July 2 to 28 and can be viewed every afternoon at 70 Sanford Street in Fairfield. See www.artplacegallery.org or call 646-258-6912.

Chef at Fairfield U. Bookstore

Chef Linda Soper-Kolton will prepare a variety of delicious vegan recipes from her new co-authored cookbook, “Compassionate Cuisine,” on Thursday, July 25 beginning at 7 p.m. on the 2nd floor of the Downtown Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Road, Fairfield. Newly released in May 2019 from SkyHorse Publishing, Compassionate Cuisine contains vegan recipes and heartwarming stories for animal lovers, from Catskill Animal Sanctuary. Free event and open to the public. RSVP to FairfieldUBookstoreEvents@gmail.com, walk-ins always welcome.

St. Anthony picnic

St. Anthony of Padua Annual Picnic will be held Sunday, July 14, from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Come join us for some old-fashioned family fun: live music, dancing, children's games, an assortment of homemade food, including hot dogs and hamburgers, pierogies, stuffed cabbage, lobster dinners, ice cream & strawberry shortcake; also Beer & Wine. A white elephant nooth and classic car show, too! 25% of the proceeds will be donated to Merton House. All are welcome. Admission $3, which includes a chance to win five door prizes. 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield. For information call 203-259-0358.

